Top track

Kid Francescoli & Julia Minkin - Moon (And It Went Like)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kid Francescoli

Le Krakatoa
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kid Francescoli & Julia Minkin - Moon (And It Went Like)
Got a code?

About

Kid Francescoli, leader de la “French Riviera Touch” fait son retour avec l'album SUNSET BLUE, prévu le 22 septembre 2023. Après une première tournée mondiale à guichets fermés (plus de 200 concerts en Europe, USA, Asie, etc.) et le succès de ses tubes com...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Transrock.

Lineup

Kid Francescoli

Venue

Le Krakatoa

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.