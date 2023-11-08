Top track

MAVI - Love, of Money

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2023 présente Mavi, blackwave. Bawo

La Place
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

MAVI - Love, of Money
About

En 2019, le rappeur Mavi, âgé de 22 ans, a publié son étonnant premier album Let The Sun Talk sous un tonnerre d’applaudissements et un large succès critique. Suite au succès de Let The Sun Talk, Mavi avait préparé un deuxième album prévu pour 2020, mais e Read more

Présenté par La Place & Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

Bawo, MAVI, Blackwave

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

