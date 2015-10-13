Top track

ROBOT Festival 14 - FULL PASS

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
13 Oct - 15 Oct
GigsBologna
€89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Un festival diffuso, in grado di diventare un’appassionante esperienza collettiva. ROBOT lo fa toccando location cardine della scena cittadina.

L'abbonamento dà accesso a Palazzo Re Enzo (13/10/23), DumBO e TPO (13-14/10/23). Consente di entrare e uscire Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Shape.

Lineup

15
Amnesia Scanner, CC:Disco!, Clark and 15 more

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

