Deathstars

Scala
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
Live at Scala

This is an 16+ event

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Liv Sin, PRIEST, Deathstars

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
