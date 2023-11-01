DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

4th Annual Nova Award: Honoring Odean Pope

Solar Myth
Wed, 1 Nov, 6:00 pm
SocialPhiladelphia
$154.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ars Nova Workshop is proud to announce living legend Odean Pope as the recipient of the 2023 Nova Award, to be presented at our 4th Annual Fundraiser at Solar Myth on Thursday, June 1.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Ars Nova Workshop.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.