Top track

Pearl & The Oysters - Pacific Ave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pearl & The Oysters

Crofters Rights
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From £11.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pearl & The Oysters - Pacific Ave
Got a code?

About

Pearl & the Oysters

Juliette Pearl Davis and Joachim Polack aren’t just musical collaborators – they’re also life partners. As Pearl & the Oysters, they make songs that speak to eclectic tastes in music and pop culture; as Juju and Jojo, they’re kindred s Read more

Presented by DM Generation & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Pearl & The Oysters

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.