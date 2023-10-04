Top track

Herbes Mauves

Barbara Carlotti "Voyage Voyage"

La Marbrerie
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
From €18

About

« Voyage Voyage »

Une proposition musicale et littéraire de Barbara Carlotti.

Pour sillonner la France ou s’évader aux quatre coins du monde « sans empreinte carbone », Barbara Carlotti propose une odyssée dépaysante dans les grandes chansons et les hits Read more

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Barbara Carlotti

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

