DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jasmine Jethwa + Nectar Woode

Le Hasard Ludique
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rendez-vous le 23 novembre 2023 pour le concert exceptionnel de Jasmine Jethwa au Hasard Ludique !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Jasmine Jethwa, Nectar Woode

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.