Top track

DAMONA - Flame under a glass

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DAMONA - girl across the street tour 2023

Bahnhof Pauli
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DAMONA - Flame under a glass
Got a code?

About

Die 17-jährige Sängerin DAMONA aus Bayern ist ein – man muss vorsichtig mit dem Begriff sein, selbst wenn er zutrifft – Ausnahmetalent auf dem deutschen Musikmarkt und auf dem Weg mit ihren ersten Single-Veröffentlichungen „Skeleton“, „Flame under a Glass“...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von arcticmusic, OHA! Music & MoreCore

Lineup

DAMONA

Venue

Bahnhof Pauli

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.