SKAlloween

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
About

This Halloween Hootananny brings you SKAlloween👻 🎃 👹 🇯🇲

Join us for a knees-up skank to live jumping Ska and Reggae Grooves with a spooky underdertone into the late night!👻

💀 LINEUP 💀

💀 The Faintest Idea

💀 China Shop Bull

💀 The Marching Ska...

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Faintest Ideas, China Shop Bull, Count Skylarkin

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

