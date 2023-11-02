Top track

March 13 - Zoon Remix

Zoon, Kali Horse, Shane T

Lee's Palace
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$25.60

About

Zoon and Kali Horse celebrate the release of their new LP's.

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Soundtrack Live & Transmit Presents

Lineup

Shane T, Kali Horse, Zoon

Venue

Lee's Palace

529 Bloor Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

