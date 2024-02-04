DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fran Pati

Altxerri Jazz&Bar
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
ComedyDonostia-San Sebastian
From €14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Humor manchego y la vida de los modernos, ¿qué puede salir mal?

Ciclo Altxerri Comedy

Todas las edades
Presented by Altxerri Jazz Bar.

Altxerri Jazz&Bar

Reina Regente 2, 20003 Donostia
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

