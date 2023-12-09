Top track

Curse of the Serpent

Jesus Piece

Nottingham Bodega
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DHP Family present

Jesus Piece

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

Jesus Piece

Venue

Nottingham Bodega

23 Pelham St, Nottingham NG1 2ED, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

