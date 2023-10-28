Top track

BIJOU & wifisfuneral - Benjamins (feat. Wifisfuneral)

Wifisfuneral | Ghost Have No Eyes Tour

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 28 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $23.09

About

Florida-based rapper Wifisfuneral is noted for his smooth, agile flow and his brutally honest lyrics about his struggles with drug abuse and depression. An early member of the Members Only collective, along with founders XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump...

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Wifisfuneral

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

