DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cora Roto Fest

Las Armas
Sat, 21 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

un dia de los guapos guapos con

Slappy Av + Tarchi + Bosco Herrero + Loyalkidx + Delilah + Nea Safo + 50007 Fishing Club + Kisore + Eurohustlers + Mood Store + Disagree + LAMUERTECLUB

la entrada incluye acceso a

mañaneo + pop-up de moda con los dj sets Read more

Organizado por Adiós Corazón

Lineup

Venue

Las Armas

Plaza Mariano de Cavia, 2, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.