DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After another sell-out show in London at HERE @ Outernet in April, we're so excited to announce we're returning to the capital's newest immersive music venue for another night of jaw-dropping visuals and non-stop drum and bass music on 27th October 2023🔥
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.