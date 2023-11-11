Top track

Krav Boca - ACAB (feat. Rationalistas)

Krav Boca

Le Molotov
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les émeutiers de Krav Boca opèrent toujours cagoulés ! Poussés par un puissant guitare-basse-batterie-mandoline, les 2 maîtres de cérémonie envahissent la scène avec des textes en français et en grec : ni punk, ni rap, ni métal, mais certainement un peu de Read more

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

