Top track

Sil - Blue Oyster (Richy Ahmed Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Richy Ahmed at Superior Ingredients Presented by Deep Root Records

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sil - Blue Oyster (Richy Ahmed Remix)
Got a code?

About

Join us as Deep Root Records welcomes Ibiza Resident & Hot Creations’ DJ/producer, Richy Ahmed as he delivers a very special set at Brooklyn's iconic club room, Superior Ingredients.

Lineup: Richy Ahmed, Audioiko, Sisto, Dom Chap, Taylor Campbell

This is Read more

Deep Root Records

Lineup

Richy Ahmed

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.