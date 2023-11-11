DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"when there's nothing to be done"
World of Echo celebrates/condemns five years of 'amateur and non-amateur' activity at The Old Church in Stoke Newington on 11th November. Live performance provided by Tara Clerkin Trio, Jon Collin and Blue Lake, and incid...
