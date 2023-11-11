DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

World of Echo is 5

Stoke Newington Old Church
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
£19.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"when there's nothing to be done"

World of Echo celebrates/condemns five years of 'amateur and non-amateur' activity at The Old Church in Stoke Newington on 11th November. Live performance provided by Tara Clerkin Trio, Jon Collin and Blue Lake, and incid...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by World of Echo.

Blue Lake, Jon Collin, Tara Clerkin Trio

Stoke Newington Old Church

Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington, London N16 9ES, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

