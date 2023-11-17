DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Second show added by popular demand.
Mayra Andrade ‘reEncanto’
Voz & Violão
Cape Verdean singer Mayra Andrade's multi-layered music embraces a blend of radiant, dancing colors, velvet beats and spicy melodies. Her voice is subtly seasoned with pepper, a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.