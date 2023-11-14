DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Steel Wheels

Hotel Congress Plaza
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday November 14

Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm

$15 Advance, $20 Day of Show

All Welcome

--THE STEEL WHEELS-- The Steel Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the familiar sounds of the Virginia Bl Read more

Rhythm & Roots

Lineup

The Steel Wheels

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

