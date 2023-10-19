Top track

Undergang - Spontan Bakteriel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UNDERGANG w/ Pissgrave, Miasmatic Necrosis, Putrisect

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Undergang - Spontan Bakteriel
Got a code?

About

UNDERGANG

Pissgrave, Miasmatic Necrosis, Putrisect

All Ages

Ripping Headaches Presents

Lineup

1
Undergang, Pissgrave, Miasmatic Necrosis and 1 more

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.