IZCO & Reek0: Wun 2 Tour

Canvas 1
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
From £11.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IZCO & Reek0: Wun 2 Tour

Special Guests TBA

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Canvas.

Lineup

Izco, reek0

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

