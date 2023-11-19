DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Butterfly Effect w/ Rien Du Sol live in Shoreditch

The Old Blue Last
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gotobeat is to team up with Old Blue Last to welcome an exceptional lineup on Sunday, November 19th.

BUTTERFLY EFFECT -Butterfly Effect is a London-based metalcore band. Creating hard-hitting, poetic lyricism sung with ethereal female-led vocals (that pac Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

