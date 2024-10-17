Top track

The Surfrajettes - Toxic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Surfrajettes

New Cross Inn
Thu, 17 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Surfrajettes - Toxic
Got a code?

About

The Surfrajettes are a four-piece instrumental combo from Toronto, ON, Canada. Since forming in late 2015, the band has charmed audiences with their clever mix of psychedelic rock and reverb-drenched surf music, sky-high beehives, go-go boots, and eyeliner...

14+ (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions + New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Surfrajettes

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.