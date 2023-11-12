Top track

Oh I Miss Her So

Mary Lattimore

The Blue Room
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$23.30

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Mary Lattimore is a harpist and composer living in Los Angeles. She experiments with her Lyon and Healy Concert Grand harp and effects. Her solo debut, The Withdrawing Room, was released in 2013 on Desi Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

