Pynch + Max Fulcrum & The Win + Riff Raff + Jopy

The Hope & Ruin
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hidden Herd Presents is Brighton’s monthly new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. This month, come to The Hope & Ruin for Pynch, Max Fulcrum & The Win, Riff Raff and Jopy.

This is an 18+

Presented by Hidden Herd.

Lineup

Jopy, Max Fulcrum & The Win, Pynch

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

