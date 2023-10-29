Top track

Yumi And The Weather - Must I Wait

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MV Presents: Yumi And The Weather

The Prince Albert
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yumi And The Weather - Must I Wait
Got a code?

About

Since emerging onto the music scene with her dynamic sound and defiantly open songwriting ten years ago, Yumi has been making a name for herself with explosive live shows including festival slot sat Manchester Psych Fest, Green Man, Y Not Festival, Kendal Read more

Presented by Melting Vinyl.

Venue

The Prince Albert

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.