TREDICI BACCI, Forro in the Dark

The Sultan Room Rooftop
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

  • Since its impetus, Tredici Bacci has performed in bars, galleries, warehouses, and concert halls, leaving a trail of Campari bottles, confetti, and whipped cream in their wake. Each performanc is a celebration – the audience revels as the band deftly per Read more
The Sultan Room Presents

Tredici Bacci, Forro in the Dark

The Sultan Room Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

