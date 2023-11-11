Top track

Agents Of Time & Fideles - Drain

Fideles

The Vermont Hollywood
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On Saturday, November 11, Framework presents Fideles at The Vermont Hollywood.

For table reservations, please email reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Framework.

Lineup

Fideles, Brina Knauss

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

