Jim Jones All Stars + The Pearl Harts

Lewes Con Club
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£20

About

A bubbling swamp curse of unholy rhythm, Jim Jones All Stars is the latest project from garage godfather Jim Jones (Thee Hypnotics, The Jim Jones Revue). Formed during the pandemic, it features The Jim Jones Revue members Gavin Jay and Elliot Mortimer, dru Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

The Pearl Harts, Jim Jones All Stars

Venue

Lewes Con Club

139 High St, Lewes BN7 1XS, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

