Housy: Kevin Saunderson / Piem / Edu Natored

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:59 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50

About

(ESP) Con motivo del 20 aniversario de CDLC Barcelona, nace HOUSY una sesión mensual en la que podréis bailar los mejores artistas House Music del panorama internacional. Para nuestra 9ma edición, contaremos con Kevin Saunderson, Piem y Edu Natored.

Organizado por HOUSY
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Piem, Edu Natored, Kevin Saunderson

Venue

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club

Passeig Marítim De La Barceloneta 32, 08003 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

