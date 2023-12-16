DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Freequency 3

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FREEQUENCY • The European Music Party• Sat 16 Dec • Santeria Toscana • Milano

Santeria Milano e Linoleum, in collaborazione con Liveurope presentano Freequency.

La nuova rassegna musicale che vede protagonisti nuovi e giovani artisti provenienti da tutta Read more

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

3
Social Dance, Ana Lua Caiano, Shreya and 3 more

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.