Top track

MENTIRA - tan lejos

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mentira presenta Nada Es Para Siempre

El Sol
Wed, 25 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MENTIRA - tan lejos
Got a code?

About

Mentira presentan su primer disco Nada Es Para Siempre en la mítica Sala El Sol de Madrid, que tantas bandas jóvenes de indie-rock como ellos ha visto nacer y crecer.

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por 4 Entertainment & Arts.

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.