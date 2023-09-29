DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NATL PARK SRVC presents ‘OCCULT MEETINGS’ Night Three

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
Minneapolis
$19.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NATL PARK SRVC presents ‘OCCULT MEETINGS’ - Night Three: Alice, Illusions, and the Jack of Hearts

featuring NATL PARK SRVC, Dad Bod, Kids Ski Free, GOODLUCKRY

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

