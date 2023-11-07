DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peter Brewis + Sami El-Enany

The Social
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Peter Brewis + Sami El-Enany

£16 - The Social - 7th November 2023

____

After releasing his new solo album 'Blowdry Colossus' on Sept 22, Peter Brewis of Field Music will be heading out on tour in November with his band of sy Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Peter Brewis, Sami El-Enany

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

