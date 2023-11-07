DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
Peter Brewis + Sami El-Enany
£16 - The Social - 7th November 2023
After releasing his new solo album 'Blowdry Colossus' on Sept 22, Peter Brewis of Field Music will be heading out on tour in November with his band of sy
