House of Silk 11th Birthday

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
£15.15

About

House of Silk - 11th Birthday

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sol Sheikh.

Lineup

Jaydaa, Crazy Cousinz, SHENIN AMARA

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

