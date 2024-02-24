Top track

Leylines - Sat in a Field

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Leylines + The Captain's Beard - Southampton

The Joiners, Southampton
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Leylines - Sat in a Field
Got a code?

About

The Leylines

Heart-pounding revelry, a high-energy folk rock band from the West Country, The Leylines mix raucous violin dynamic guitar riffs and acerbic lyrics. All of which culminates in a whirlwind show that will get heart, and mind, pounding. The band...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Twenty Music Roots.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Leylines

Venue

The Joiners, Southampton

141 St Mary Street, Southampton SO14 1NS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.