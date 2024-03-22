DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Friday Pass allows you access to the Mainstage (19h-5h) and La Polar (20h00-04h), on Friday night only. The Igloo Stage by Austin remains accessible to everybody during the weekend (Fri + Sat + Sun). The Mountain Stage, located on top of***
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.