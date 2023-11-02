Top track

Cooper T (London Debut Show) + Bone Slim + Isaiah Hull

Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
From £4

About

📢 COOPER T LONDON DEBUT 📢

Describing their product as “music for outcasts”, Cooper T are a hybrid of genres that have inspired them, ranging from; punk, hip hop, indie, soul and jungle.

Taking influences from artists such as; The Clash, Gorillaz, Baxte...

Lineup

Cooper T, Bone Slim, Isaiah Hull

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

