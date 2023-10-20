DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lehmanns Brothers - JAZZMI 2023

BIKO
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€24.34
About

Lontano dai loschi banchieri di New York, è ad Angoulême che nel 2012, in un piccolo garage di Lehmann Avenue, si riuniscono cinque accomunati dalla passione per i ritmi afroamericani. Influenzati da funker come Prince, Ghost-Note o D'Angelo, i Lehmanns Br Read more

Presentato da Associazione Jazzmi.

Lineup

Lehmanns Brothers

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

