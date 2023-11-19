Top track

Cybertronic Warrior

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mac Sabbath with The Cybertronic Spree and Playboy Manbaby in Los Angeles

The Vermont Hollywood
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cybertronic Warrior
Got a code?

About

Minty Boi Presents:

Mac Sabbath with The Cybertronic Spree and Playboy Manbaby

November 19th 2023

all ages / 7:30pm

All ages

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

Mac Sabbath, The Cybertronic Spree, Playboy Manbaby

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.