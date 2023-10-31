Top track

Earth Worship

Rubblebucket

El Club Detroit
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$32.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Got a code?

About

“I’ve been coming a thousand years / you could call me the endless fuck,” goes the memorable opening line of Rubblebucket’s Earth Worship, a groove-forward, joyously layered collection of songs which work to dissolve the imaginary lines between the natural Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dante Elephante, Rubblebucket

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

