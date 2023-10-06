Top track

Made To Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Empire State Music & Arts Festival - Stage 4

Starr Bar
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBrooklyn
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Made To Love
Got a code?

About

Get ready for an amazing night of music from artists all over the East-Coast and NYC!!

https://www.empirestatemusicandartsfest.com/faqs-1

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Empire State Music & Arts.

Lineup

3
Kay B. Rose, Mike Mitch, Venture Klan and 3 more

Venue

Starr Bar

214 Starr Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.