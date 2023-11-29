Top track

Hyde Park Coroner

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LEGSS + Bingo Fury + Robbie & Mona + Lichen

100 Club
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The 100 Club + FORM presents...

LEGSS + Bingo Fury + Robbie & Mona + Lichen

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 100 Club.

Lineup

1
Lichen, Robbie & Mona, Bingo Fury and 1 more

Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

