DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ABODE

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 9 Dec, 2:00 pm
PartyLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ABODE returns to Here at Outernet for the third time and they're bringing another wicked lineup with them!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by ABODE.

Lineup

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.