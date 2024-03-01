Top track

Trust Fund - we'll both apologise

Trust Fund

Green Door Store
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ellis Jones has played music as Trust Fund since 2012 – with recordings ranging from lo-fi bedroom pop to full-band indie rock. His songs have been critically acclaimed by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and The Guardian, and endorsed via two placings on Frank O...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trust Fund

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

