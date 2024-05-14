DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Billy Walton Band

The Forge
Tue, 14 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
January Blues Festival presents

BILLY WALTON BAND

• Virgil & The Accelerators

• DJ/Host: Snowboy

Direct from the USA, accomplished guitar master Billy Walton brings his band to the January Blues Festival along with special guests Virgil & the Accelerat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Billy Walton Band

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

