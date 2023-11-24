DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🥳 Bring the sing to the ultimate live band Christmas party at MASSAOKE!
An incredible live band, giant sing-along lyrics and all your favourite Xmas hits - from MARIAH, WHAM!, SLADE, WIZZARD, THE POGUES and more - as well as hairbrush anthems from the 80
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.