Ecto Peach - Alphabetti Sweaty

Ecto Peach x Pissabed Prophet x Rebel Party

Hot Box
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£8

About

Ecto Peach - Colchester's awesome punk foursome Ecto Peach return to headline this evening – a band with Steve Lamacq's seal of approval no less! – and they play music because they have to. The fate of humanity depends on it! Or at the very least it'll mak

Paul Dupree Live Transmission
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ecto Peach

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

